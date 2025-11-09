Neuer Vorab-Track von BIG BIG TRAIN

BIG BIG TRAIN hat mit "Woodcut" ihr erstes Konzeptalbum angekündigt und gibt mit der Single 'The Artist' im dazugehörigen Video einen ersten Vorgeschmack darauf.

Das mittlerweile 16. Studioalbum der Progressive-Rock-Band BIG BIG TRAIN erscheint am 6. Februar 2026 bei InsideOut Music. Mit "Woodcut" legt die international besetzte Formation, deren Mitglieder aus England, Schottland, Italien, den USA, Schweden und Norwegen stammen, ihr erstes vollwertiges Konzeptalbum vor. Einen ersten Eindruck vermittelt die Single 'The Artist', die ihr euch unten im animierten Musikvideo von Crystal Spotlight ansehen könnt. Das Cover-Artwork stammt vom Künstler Robin Mackenzie. Das Album kann bereits jetzt vorbestellt werden.

The Artist

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lu2Xm2gMMWY

"Woodcut" Album Tracklist:





1. Inkwell Black 00:56

2. The Artist 07:16

3. The Lie Of The Land 02:55

4. The Sharpest Blade 04:16

5. Albion Press 05:46

6. Arcadia 05:46

7. Second Press 00:37

8. Warp And Weft 03:45

9. Chimaera 05:37

10. Dead Point 05:28

11. Light Without Heat 03:22

12. Dreams In Black And White 02:34

13. Cut and Run 06:19

14. Hawthorn White 01:54

15. Counting Stars 05:40

16. Last Stand 03:34

Line-up:

Alberto Bravin  Gesang, Gitarre, Keyboard

Nick D'Virgilio  Schlagzeug, Percussion, 12-saitige Akustikgitarre

Oskar Holldorff  Keyboard

Clare Lindley  Violine, Akustikgitarre

Paul Mitchell  Trompete, Piccolotrompete,

Rikard Sjöblom  Gitarre, Keyboard

Gregory Spawton  Bass, 12-saitige Akustikgitarre, Mellotron