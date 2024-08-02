Neuer Hörkostprobe von ABRAMELIN

Die australische Death Metal-Band ABRAMELIN präsentiert einen neuen Song namens 'Conflagration Of The Dreamers' von ihrem kommenden vierten Studioalbum "Sins Of The Father". "Die Platte ist ein brutaler Death Metal-Angriff auf die Sinne, die an das 2020er Album "Never Enough Snuff" anknüpft und textlich die Grenzen des Horrors und der Verderbtheit weiter auslotet."

Conflagration Of The Dreamers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5zLWsnGWkc