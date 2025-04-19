Neuer Clip von FATAL VISION
Mit dem neuen Album "Three Times Lucky" hat FATAL VISION letztes Jahr eine weitere Scheibe auf den Markt gebracht und legt jetzt mit einem Video bei YouTube nach. Der Titelsong 'Three Times Lucky' wurde filmreif in Szene gesetzt.
"Three Times Lucky" Trackliste:
01-Time Of Our Lives
02-Dangerous
03-Once In A Lifetime
04-In Another Life
05-Three Times Lucky
06-Goodbye
07-Its Not Over (Till Its Over)
08-All Roads Lead To London
09-Girl In My Dreams
10-I Won't Hold You Back
11-One Wild Night
12-Sting Of The Rain
13-Thank You Very Much Goodnight
14-Endless Emotions
15-Time Of Our Lives (Duet Version)
Quelle:
- Scream For Existence
Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
Tags:
- fatal vision three times lucky
