Neuer Clip von FATAL VISION

Mit dem neuen Album "Three Times Lucky" hat FATAL VISION letztes Jahr eine weitere Scheibe auf den Markt gebracht und legt jetzt mit einem Video bei YouTube nach. Der Titelsong 'Three Times Lucky' wurde filmreif in Szene gesetzt.

"Three Times Lucky" Trackliste:





01-Time Of Our Lives

02-Dangerous

03-Once In A Lifetime

04-In Another Life

05-Three Times Lucky

06-Goodbye

07-Its Not Over (Till Its Over)

08-All Roads Lead To London

09-Girl In My Dreams

10-I Won't Hold You Back

11-One Wild Night

12-Sting Of The Rain

13-Thank You Very Much Goodnight

14-Endless Emotions

15-Time Of Our Lives (Duet Version)

Three Times Lucky (Official Music Video)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AhGEBqeyOkw