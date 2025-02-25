Neue Single von SANHEDRIN

Nach 'Blind Wolf' kommt nun die nächste Singleauskopplung von SANHEDRIN. Mit 'Franklin County Line' gibt es jetzt einen weiteren Einblick in den, für den 14.03.2025 angekündigten, Langspieler "Heat Lightning", welcher via Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht wird.

"Heat Lightning"

1 Blind Wolf

2 Heat Lightning

3 Above the Law

4 The Fight of Your Life

5 King of Tides

6 Franklin County Line

7 Let's Spill Some Blood

8 High Threshold for Pain

9 When the Will Becomes the Chain

Sanhedrin - Franklin County Line (Official)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6w7iMIcigA