Neue Mucke von MALAKHIM

Die schwedische Black Metal-Band MALAKHIM veröffentlicht am 13. Oktober ihr zweites Studioalbum "And In Our Hearts The Devil Sings" über Iron Bonehead Productions.

Mit 'Solar Crucifixion' könnt ihr euch nun einen ersten Song daraus anhören.

Solar Crucifixion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGnSkcOmha0