NORNES mit Debütalbum

Das französische Doom-Metal-Quartett NORNES wird am 28.11.2025 sein Debütalbum "Thou Hast Done Nothing", via Sleeping Church Records, veröffentlichen. Vorab gibt es mit 'Oneness' bereits einen Vorgeschmack, auf das neue Werk.







"Thou Hast Done Nothing" Trackliste:





01. Never Ending Failure

02. A Rose To The Sword

03. Our Love Of Absurd

04. Perceptions In Grey

05. Oneness





NORNES "Oneness" - SINGLE 2025







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FI0BhVRWhNw

