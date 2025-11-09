NORNES mit Debütalbum
Kommentieren
Das französische Doom-Metal-Quartett NORNES wird am 28.11.2025 sein Debütalbum "Thou Hast Done Nothing", via Sleeping Church Records, veröffentlichen. Vorab gibt es mit 'Oneness' bereits einen Vorgeschmack, auf das neue Werk.
"Thou Hast Done Nothing" Trackliste:
01. Never Ending Failure
02. A Rose To The Sword
03. Our Love Of Absurd
04. Perceptions In Grey
05. Oneness
NORNES "Oneness" - SINGLE 2025
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FI0BhVRWhNw
- Quelle:
- NORNES Facebook
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- nornes thou hast done nothing oneness
0 Kommentare