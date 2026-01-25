NEFASTIS mit Albumdetails

Mit 'Shadow Spell' gaben die italienischen Death-Metaller NEFASTIS bereits einen Vorgeschmack auf das neue Album "Shadows At The Light Of Dawn", welches am 06.03.2026 veröffentlicht werden soll. Die Band postete, dass sie nun Teil der Rockshots Records Familie sind und präsentiert weitere Albumdetails.





"Shadows At The Light Of Dawn" Trackliste:





01. Cosmic Silence at the Edge of the New World

02. Shadow Spell

03. Seduced by the Beauty of the Darkness

04. Absence of Illumination

05. Tears of the Past

06. Vortex of Light

07. Lights of Dawn

08. Alone Again

09. Stardust

10. Blackened Vision

11. Collapsing Dream

12. Flowers Swept Away by the Autumn

