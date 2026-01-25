NEFASTIS mit Albumdetails
Mit 'Shadow Spell' gaben die italienischen Death-Metaller NEFASTIS bereits einen Vorgeschmack auf das neue Album "Shadows At The Light Of Dawn", welches am 06.03.2026 veröffentlicht werden soll. Die Band postete, dass sie nun Teil der Rockshots Records Familie sind und präsentiert weitere Albumdetails.
"Shadows At The Light Of Dawn" Trackliste:
01. Cosmic Silence at the Edge of the New World
02. Shadow Spell
03. Seduced by the Beauty of the Darkness
04. Absence of Illumination
05. Tears of the Past
06. Vortex of Light
07. Lights of Dawn
08. Alone Again
09. Stardust
10. Blackened Vision
11. Collapsing Dream
12. Flowers Swept Away by the Autumn
