NECROPHOBIC mit neuer EP
08.04.2025 | 19:53
Aus Stockholm kommt neuer Death/Black Metal von NECROPHOBIC. Die fünf Urgesteine um Frontmann Anders Strokirk haben eine neue EP veröffentlicht. "Nordanvind" ist bereits bei Spotify online.
"Nordanvind" Trackliste:
01-Nordanvind
02-Blackened the Horizon
03-The Torture Never Stops (W.A.S.P. cover)
