NECROFIER unterschreibt bei Metal Blade Records

Das texanische Black-Metal-Quartett NECROFIER hat einen neuen Partner an seiner Seite und es ist niemand geringeres als Metal Blade Records. Die Band um Frontmann Christian Larson hat bei dem Label unterschrieben und wird auch in Kooperation das neue Album "Transcend into Oblivion", am 27.02.2026 veröffentlichen. Einen Appetizer gibt es bereits mit 'Servants of Darkness, Guide My Way I' auf YouTube.







"Transcend into Oblivion" Trackliste:





01. Fires Of The Apocalypse, Light My Path I

02. Fires Of The Apocalypse, Light My Path II

03. Fires Of The Apocalypse, Light My Path III

04. Behold, The Birth Of Ascension

05. Servants Of Darkness, Guide My Way I

06. Servants Of Darkness, Guide My Way II

07. Servants Of Darkness, Guide My Way III

08. Mystical Creation Of Enlightenment

09. Horns Of Destruction, Lift My Blade I

10. Horns Of Destruction, Lift My Blade II

11. Horns Of Destruction, Lift My Blade III

12. Toward The Necrofier





Necrofier - Servants of Darkness, Guide My Way I (Official Video)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QV7Mldidm5M=PLy8LfIp6j3aJPzkc0cDMQIo-DBoyGQBuc&t=1s

