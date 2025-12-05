NECROFIER unterschreibt bei Metal Blade Records
Das texanische Black-Metal-Quartett NECROFIER hat einen neuen Partner an seiner Seite und es ist niemand geringeres als Metal Blade Records. Die Band um Frontmann Christian Larson hat bei dem Label unterschrieben und wird auch in Kooperation das neue Album "Transcend into Oblivion", am 27.02.2026 veröffentlichen. Einen Appetizer gibt es bereits mit 'Servants of Darkness, Guide My Way I' auf YouTube.
"Transcend into Oblivion" Trackliste:
01. Fires Of The Apocalypse, Light My Path I
02. Fires Of The Apocalypse, Light My Path II
03. Fires Of The Apocalypse, Light My Path III
04. Behold, The Birth Of Ascension
05. Servants Of Darkness, Guide My Way I
06. Servants Of Darkness, Guide My Way II
07. Servants Of Darkness, Guide My Way III
08. Mystical Creation Of Enlightenment
09. Horns Of Destruction, Lift My Blade I
10. Horns Of Destruction, Lift My Blade II
11. Horns Of Destruction, Lift My Blade III
12. Toward The Necrofier
