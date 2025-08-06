NAEVUS: Neuer Vorab-Song
06.08.2025 | 10:59
Die deutschen Doomster NAEVUS veröffentlichen am 19. September über Dying Victims Productions nach neun Jahren ihr drittes Album "Back Home" und kredenzen uns mit 'The Dead Don't Sleep' nun einen weiteren Song aus dem Album.
The Dead Don't Sleep
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bUppVpRYBvg
- Quelle:
- Dying Victims Productions
- Redakteur:
- Stephan Lenze
- Tags:
- naevus back home the dead dont sleep dying victims productions doom metal
