MIDNIGHT covert

Am 23. Mai erscheint mit "Steel, Rust And Disgust" ein spezielles Cover-Album aus dem Hause MIDNIGHT via Metal Blade Records.

Den ersten Appetizer gibt es in Form von 'Cleveland Metal'.

01. Cleveland Metal

02. Iron Beast (KRATOR)

03. I'm Insane (SYNASTRYHCE)

04. Final Solution (ROCKET FROM THE TOMBS)

05. Frenzy (SCREAMIN' JAY HAWKINS)

06. Child Eaters (RUBBER CITY REBELS)

07. 3rd Generation Nation (DEAD BOYS)

08. Rock N' Roll Fever (DAVID ALLAN COE)

09. Carrions Keep (FALSE HOPE)

10. Black Leather Rock (ELECTRIC EELS)

11. Steel, Rust And Disgust

12. Agitated (ELECTRIC EELS)