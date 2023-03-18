MEZZROW enthüllt drittes Video vom neuen Album

Die Schwedische Thrash Metal Band MEZZROW wird am 21. April ihr zweites Studioalbum "Summon Thy Demons" via Fireflash Records veröffentlichen. Nach 'Through The Eyes Of The Ancient Gods' und 'Beneath The Sea Of Silence' gibt es nun auch die Auskopplung zu 'King Of The Infinite Void'.

Hier noch einmal alle drei Videos für euch.



King Of The Infinite Void







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=407oRRSpYHQ

Beneath The Sea Of Silence





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKf1joWQhVs

Through The Eyes Of The Ancient Gods







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_9RKWat8bc







