MEZZROW enthüllt drittes Video vom neuen Album
18.03.2023 | 10:40
Hier noch einmal alle drei Videos für euch.
Through The Eyes Of The Ancient Gods
Die Schwedische Thrash Metal Band MEZZROW wird am 21. April ihr zweites Studioalbum "Summon Thy Demons" via Fireflash Records veröffentlichen. Nach 'Through The Eyes Of The Ancient Gods' und 'Beneath The Sea Of Silence' gibt es nun auch die Auskopplung zu 'King Of The Infinite Void'.
King Of The Infinite Void
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=407oRRSpYHQ
Beneath The Sea Of Silence
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKf1joWQhVs
Through The Eyes Of The Ancient Gods
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_9RKWat8bc
