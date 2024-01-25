METRO SOCIETY: Erste Hörprobe vom neuen Album
25.01.2024 | 22:24
Heute hat die Prog-Gruppe METRO SOCIETY einen Textclip zu 'City Streets' veröffentlicht, einem Stück ihres neuen Albums "The London Conspiracy Chapter I 1898", das am 1. März erscheinen soll.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- metro society the london conspiracy chapter i 1898 city streets
