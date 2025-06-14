MARGANTHA mit der nächsten Single

Der Audioclip zur neuen, digitalen Single 'Wolves At The Door' der Black-Metal-Band MARGANTHA ging soeben online. Das Stück gehört zur EP "Blood Moon Sacrifice", die am 27. Juni erscheinen soll.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62kdauyauHg

Quelle: Asher Media Relations Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: margantha blood moon sacrifice wolves at the door