MARGANTHA mit der nächsten Single
14.06.2025 | 20:57
Der Audioclip zur neuen, digitalen Single 'Wolves At The Door' der Black-Metal-Band MARGANTHA ging soeben online. Das Stück gehört zur EP "Blood Moon Sacrifice", die am 27. Juni erscheinen soll.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62kdauyauHg
