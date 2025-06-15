Neues Album von DRENAÏ

Die französischen Pagan-Metaller DRENAÏ haben ihr zweites Album "Gods of Stone and Water" veröffentlicht. Einen Vorgeschmack auf den Langspieler gab es bereits mit dem Song 'Five Tribes' auf YouTube. Auf Spotify ist die neue Platte bereits in voller Länge online und wartet darauf, von den Fans entdeckt zu werden.





"Gods of Stone and Water" Trackliste:





01-Fall Of The Legend

02-Crossroad

03-Gods Of Stone And Water

04-Betrayal

05-Oppression

06-Broken Hopes

07-The Prophecy

08-Five Tribes

09-Skyriders

10-The Eyes

11-The Last Storm

12-Day Of The Uniter









Five Tribes





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fg4kVvo-k98

Quelle: DRENAÏ Spotify Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: drena gods of stone and water