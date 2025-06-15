Neues Album von DRENAÏ
Kommentieren
Die französischen Pagan-Metaller DRENAÏ haben ihr zweites Album "Gods of Stone and Water" veröffentlicht. Einen Vorgeschmack auf den Langspieler gab es bereits mit dem Song 'Five Tribes' auf YouTube. Auf Spotify ist die neue Platte bereits in voller Länge online und wartet darauf, von den Fans entdeckt zu werden.
"Gods of Stone and Water" Trackliste:
01-Fall Of The Legend
02-Crossroad
03-Gods Of Stone And Water
04-Betrayal
05-Oppression
06-Broken Hopes
07-The Prophecy
08-Five Tribes
09-Skyriders
10-The Eyes
11-The Last Storm
12-Day Of The Uniter
Five Tribes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fg4kVvo-k98
- Quelle:
- DRENAÏ Spotify
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- drena gods of stone and water
0 Kommentare