MARGANTHA: Titelstück der EP vorgestellt
16.04.2025 | 22:49
Die Schwarzmetall-Gruppe MARGANTHA kündigt für den 27. Juni ihre neue EP "Blood Moon Sacrifice" an. Ein Audioclip des Titelstücks wurde soeben veröffentlicht.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_45HuCfDi8M
