MARC HUDSON kündigt Soloalbum an
MARC HUDSON, Frontmann von DRAGONFORCE, unterschreibt bei Napalm Records und kündigt sein erstes Soloalbum an: "Starbound Stories". Erscheinen soll das Album am 25, August 2023. Mit '「ASTRALIVE」' gibt es bereits eine erste Single.
Eine Trackliste gibt auch schon.
"Starbound Stories" Trackliste:
01-As The Twilight Met The Sea
02-Freedom Heart
03-Dracula X!
04-Stars
05-The Siren
06-Astralive
07-Swansong
08-Call Of The Martyrs
09-Starbound Stories
10-One More Sight Of The Sun With You
「ASTRALIVE」
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWdwm2V6Lkw
