MARC HUDSON kündigt Soloalbum an

MARC HUDSON, Frontmann von DRAGONFORCE, unterschreibt bei Napalm Records und kündigt sein erstes Soloalbum an: "Starbound Stories". Erscheinen soll das Album am 25, August 2023. Mit '「ASTRALIVE」' gibt es bereits eine erste Single.

Eine Trackliste gibt auch schon.



"Starbound Stories" Trackliste:



01-As The Twilight Met The Sea

02-Freedom Heart

03-Dracula X!

04-Stars

05-The Siren

06-Astralive

07-Swansong

08-Call Of The Martyrs

09-Starbound Stories

10-One More Sight Of The Sun With You



「ASTRALIVE」







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWdwm2V6Lkw