MALEFIC THRONE: Neues Lyric-Video

Am kommenden Freitag veröffentlichen Agonia Records das Debütalbum der US Death Metal-Band MALEFIC THRONE, das den Titel "The Conquering Darkness" trägt und bei dem unter anderem Steve Tucker (MORBID ANGEL) mitwirkt. Zum Track 'Athirst For Dissonance' hat die Band ein neues Lyric-Video bereitgestellt:

Athirst For Dissonance

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFNktHQGWDA