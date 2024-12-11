LURING mit Album Nr. 3

Das dritte Jahr infolge bringt LURING, aus Pennsylvania, ein Album heraus. Nach "Victory Fires Ablaze Under the Banner of Lucifer" und "Triumphant Fall of the Malignant Christ" kommt nun "Malevolent Lycanthropic Heresy"via Iron Bonehead Productions heraus. Das Trio hat nun wieder, wie beim ersten Album, ein Label im Rücken, welches die Scheibe entsprechnd promoten dürfte. Bei Bandcamp ist das neue Album ab dem 13.12.2024 als Download erhältlich.

"Malevolent Lycanthropic Heresy"

1 Ravaged by the Teeth of God

2 Chalice of Splintered Dreams

3 Born with the Devil's Marking

4 Black Death Elixir

5 The Odious Gaze of Chronos

6 We Come from the Shadows at His Command

7 Dying Wolf Beneath the Stars

8 Burial Opus