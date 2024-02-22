LORD OF THE LOST auf Jubiläumstour

Heute startet die Jubiläumstour aus dem Hause LORD OF THE LOST.

Die Dates zur großen Sause wollen wir euch natürlich nicht vorenthalten.

22.03.2024  (DE) Nürnberg, Löwensaal

23.03.2024  (DE) München, Backstage - SOLD OUT

24.03.2024  (IT) Mailand / Trezzo sull'Adda, Live Club

26.03.2024  (CH) Pratteln, Z7

27.03.2024  (FR) Grenoble, L'Ilyade

29.03.2024  (ES) Barcelona, Salamandra

30.03.2024  (ES) Madrid, La Paqui

02.04.2024  (FR) Paris, Élysée Montmartre

03.04.2024  (LU) Luxemburg, Atelier

04.04.2024  (DE) Frankfurt, Batschkapp

05.04.2024  (DE) Köln, Carlswerk Victoria - SOLD OUT

06.04.2024  (NL) Amsterdam, Melkweg - SOLD OUT

17.04.2024  (CZ) Prag, Roxy

18.04.2024  (HU) Budapest, Barba Negra

19.04.2024  (AT) Wien, SimmCity

20.04.2024  (DE) Stuttgart, LKA Stuttgart - SOLD OUT

23.04.2024  (NL) Eindhoven, Effenaar

24.04.2024  (DE) Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt

25.04.2024  (PL) Warschau, Progresja

26.04.2024  (PL) Krakau, Studio

27.04.2024  (DE) Leipzig, Haus Auensee