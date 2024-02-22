LORD OF THE LOST auf Jubiläumstour
Heute startet die Jubiläumstour aus dem Hause LORD OF THE LOST.
Die Dates zur großen Sause wollen wir euch natürlich nicht vorenthalten.
22.03.2024 (DE) Nürnberg, Löwensaal
23.03.2024 (DE) München, Backstage - SOLD OUT
24.03.2024 (IT) Mailand / Trezzo sull'Adda, Live Club
26.03.2024 (CH) Pratteln, Z7
27.03.2024 (FR) Grenoble, L'Ilyade
29.03.2024 (ES) Barcelona, Salamandra
30.03.2024 (ES) Madrid, La Paqui
02.04.2024 (FR) Paris, Élysée Montmartre
03.04.2024 (LU) Luxemburg, Atelier
04.04.2024 (DE) Frankfurt, Batschkapp
05.04.2024 (DE) Köln, Carlswerk Victoria - SOLD OUT
06.04.2024 (NL) Amsterdam, Melkweg - SOLD OUT
17.04.2024 (CZ) Prag, Roxy
18.04.2024 (HU) Budapest, Barba Negra
19.04.2024 (AT) Wien, SimmCity
20.04.2024 (DE) Stuttgart, LKA Stuttgart - SOLD OUT
23.04.2024 (NL) Eindhoven, Effenaar
24.04.2024 (DE) Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt
25.04.2024 (PL) Warschau, Progresja
26.04.2024 (PL) Krakau, Studio
27.04.2024 (DE) Leipzig, Haus Auensee
