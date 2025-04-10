LEPER COLONY mit letztem Vorab-Song

Die deutsch-schwedischen Death-Metaller LEPER COLONY haben die letzte Vorab-Single aus ihrem zweiten Album "Those Of The Morbid" veröffentlicht, das am 2. Mai 2025 (**neues Datum / verschoben aufgrund von Produktionsproblemen**) über Testimony Records auf CD, LP und in digitalen Versionen erscheint.

Seht euch das Visualizer-Video zu 'Those Of The Morbid Inclination' an.

"Those Of The Morbid" Trackliste:



1. Facing The Faceless

2. Masters Voice

3. The Age Of Insanity

4. Flesh To Rot To Ashes

5. Realm Of Madness

6. Those Of The Morbid Inclination

7. Apocalypse Whore

8. Creature From The Deep

9. A Story In Red

Those Of The Morbid Inclination

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7sKLmU3Y7NY