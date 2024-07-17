KAT VON D: Neues Album

Die amerikanische Tattookünstlerin und Musikerin KAT VON D wird am 20.09.2024 ein neues Album veröffentlichen. Es trägt den Namen "My Side Of The Mountain". Als Gastsängerin ist unter anderen Alissa White-Gluz von ARCH ENEMY mit am Start.

Mit der Single 'Illusion' gibt es auch schon einen ersten Eindruck zum neuen Werk.



Zum Album sagt die Musikerin: ""My Side Of The Mountain" is a love letter for all of the hopeless romantics, the outsiders, and lonely hearts trying to find their place in this cold and divisive world. When I was a kid, I read the 1959 novel My Side Of The Mountain and related so deeply to the little boy who ran away from home only to find comfort in isolation, self-reflection, and self-reliance in the wilderness. Theres a comfort in dreaming of escapism, sure. But this album isnt about that. Its about confronting the shit we dont want to face, accepting the things we cant control, and fighting for the things that matter. This album is about my side of the argument. My side of the bed. My side of the line drawn in the sand. My side of the mountain. And I hope it makes others who feel the same, a little less alone in this world."



Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Dead

2. Vampire Love

3. H.A.T.E

4. Truth in Reverse

5. Set Myself on Fire (Feat. Ferras)

6. I Am A Machine (Feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

7. Interlude II

8. Running Away

9. Illusion

10. With You

11. Por Ti

12. All By Myself