FULCI: Neue Single 'F*cked with a Broken Bottle' veröffentlicht

Die italienische Horror-Death-Metal-Band FULCI hat einen neuen Song namens 'F*cked With A Broken Bottle' veröffentlicht. Es ist die zweite Single, vom neuen Album "Duck Face Killings", welches am 09.08.2024 via 20 Buck Spin erscheinen wird.



Vor gut drei Wochen erschien die erste Single 'Rotten Apple'.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Vile Butchery

2. A Blade In The Dark

3. F*cked With A Broken Bottle

4. Morbid Lust

5. Maniac Unleashed

6. Knife

7. Slashereality

8. Human Scalp Condition

9. Duck Face Killings

10. Rotten Apple

11. Sadistic Murder

12. Lo Squartatore

13. Stabbed, Gutted And Loved

14. Il Miele Del Diavolo



Das Album kann im Labelshop bereits vorbestellt werden.

