FULCI: Neue Single 'F*cked with a Broken Bottle' veröffentlicht
Die italienische Horror-Death-Metal-Band FULCI hat einen neuen Song namens 'F*cked With A Broken Bottle' veröffentlicht. Es ist die zweite Single, vom neuen Album "Duck Face Killings", welches am 09.08.2024 via 20 Buck Spin erscheinen wird.
Vor gut drei Wochen erschien die erste Single 'Rotten Apple'.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
1. Vile Butchery
2. A Blade In The Dark
3. F*cked With A Broken Bottle
4. Morbid Lust
5. Maniac Unleashed
6. Knife
7. Slashereality
8. Human Scalp Condition
9. Duck Face Killings
10. Rotten Apple
11. Sadistic Murder
12. Lo Squartatore
13. Stabbed, Gutted And Loved
14. Il Miele Del Diavolo
Das Album kann im Labelshop bereits vorbestellt werden.
