JOE BONAMASSA: Live mit Orchester

Das nächste Livealbum von JOE BONAMASSA heißt "Live At The Hollywood Bowl - With Orchestra" und soll am 17. Mai auf CD/DVD, CD/BluRay und LP erscheinen. Ein Liveclip von 'Twenty-Four Hour Blues', im Original von Bobby "Blue" Bland, ist online.





