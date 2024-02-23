JOE BONAMASSA: Live mit Orchester
23.02.2024 | 22:52
Das nächste Livealbum von JOE BONAMASSA heißt "Live At The Hollywood Bowl - With Orchestra" und soll am 17. Mai auf CD/DVD, CD/BluRay und LP erscheinen. Ein Liveclip von 'Twenty-Four Hour Blues', im Original von Bobby "Blue" Bland, ist online.
