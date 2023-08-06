Infos zum HÜTTE ROCKT-Festival 2023

Zum 16. Mal findet vom 10.08. - 12.08.2023 das HÜTTE ROCKT-Festival in Georgsmarienhütte (bei Osnabrück) statt.



Hier Timetable und Line-up:



Donnerstag, 10.08.2022



Hauptbühne



14:00 Einlass

14:30 Offizielle Eröffnung

15:00 Jonny Karacho (Hütte Rockt Kids in Concert)

16:40 Heavysaurs (Hütte Rockt Kids in Concert)

18:00 Ende Hütte Rockt Kids in Concert

19:35 Vergissmeinnich

21:00 From Fall To Spring

22:40 Slime



Freitag, 11.08.2022



Hauptbühne



14:00 Einlass

14:30 Fraupaul

15:50 Kapelle Petra

17:15 Saint City Orchestra

19:00 Massendefekt

21:00 The Baboon Show

23:20 Zebrahead



Zeltbühne:



14:00 Einlass

15:10 No Tomorrow

16:35 Kings & Hurricanes

18:20 Beast

20:15 Naked Roommates

22:35 Weckörhead

00:30 Aftershow Party



Wohnzimmer



10:00 Einlass

10:00 Guten Morgen gute Stube

11:00 Yoga

11:45 Krakenbingo

12:55 Saxpack

13:45 Jolle

15:10 Stielow

16:35 Alltag

18:20 Womuka



Samstag, 12.08.2022



Hauptbühne



12:00 Einlass

12:30 Get Jealous

13:55 Hi! Spencer

15:45 Raum27

17:15 Deine Cousine

19:05 Ok Kid

20:55 Leoniden

23:10 Team Scheisse



Zeltbühne



12:00 Einlass

13:10 Anthemdown

15:00 Jail Job Eve

16:30 Insanity Moments

18:20 Hobo at the Railroadstation

20:10 Bad Bone Beast

22:15 Basement Apes

00:25 Aftershow Party



Wohnzimmer



10:00 Einlass

10:00 Yoga

10:45 Krankenbingo

11:50 Acousdick

13:10 Naty And The Angry, acoustic

15:00 Prächtig

16:30 Lynger

18:20 Lisa Strat



Weitere Infos unter https://www.huette-rockt.de/

