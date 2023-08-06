Infos zum HÜTTE ROCKT-Festival 2023
Zum 16. Mal findet vom 10.08. - 12.08.2023 das HÜTTE ROCKT-Festival in Georgsmarienhütte (bei Osnabrück) statt.
Hier Timetable und Line-up:
Donnerstag, 10.08.2022
Hauptbühne
14:00 Einlass
14:30 Offizielle Eröffnung
15:00 Jonny Karacho (Hütte Rockt Kids in Concert)
16:40 Heavysaurs (Hütte Rockt Kids in Concert)
18:00 Ende Hütte Rockt Kids in Concert
19:35 Vergissmeinnich
21:00 From Fall To Spring
22:40 Slime
Freitag, 11.08.2022
Hauptbühne
14:00 Einlass
14:30 Fraupaul
15:50 Kapelle Petra
17:15 Saint City Orchestra
19:00 Massendefekt
21:00 The Baboon Show
23:20 Zebrahead
Zeltbühne:
14:00 Einlass
15:10 No Tomorrow
16:35 Kings & Hurricanes
18:20 Beast
20:15 Naked Roommates
22:35 Weckörhead
00:30 Aftershow Party
Wohnzimmer
10:00 Einlass
10:00 Guten Morgen gute Stube
11:00 Yoga
11:45 Krakenbingo
12:55 Saxpack
13:45 Jolle
15:10 Stielow
16:35 Alltag
18:20 Womuka
Samstag, 12.08.2022
Hauptbühne
12:00 Einlass
12:30 Get Jealous
13:55 Hi! Spencer
15:45 Raum27
17:15 Deine Cousine
19:05 Ok Kid
20:55 Leoniden
23:10 Team Scheisse
Zeltbühne
12:00 Einlass
13:10 Anthemdown
15:00 Jail Job Eve
16:30 Insanity Moments
18:20 Hobo at the Railroadstation
20:10 Bad Bone Beast
22:15 Basement Apes
00:25 Aftershow Party
Wohnzimmer
10:00 Einlass
10:00 Yoga
10:45 Krankenbingo
11:50 Acousdick
13:10 Naty And The Angry, acoustic
15:00 Prächtig
16:30 Lynger
18:20 Lisa Strat
Weitere Infos unter https://www.huette-rockt.de/
