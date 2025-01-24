IRON ROT mit neuer EP

Heute wurde die neue Scheibe von IRON ROT (US) veröffentlicht. Das Trio aus Seattle bringt mit "Desiccation / Desolation / Retribution" die zweite EP heraus und schmeißt somit neuen Melodic Black Metal auf den Markt. Derzeit ist die Scheibe bei Bandcamp erhältlich.

"Desiccation / Desolation / Retribution"

1 Consumed by the Idol of Vengeance

2 Retribution Against Those of Endless Gluttony

3 Satanic Ritual of Blistering Winds

4 The Immortal Pilgrim

5 Eulogy of the Once Fertile Mother