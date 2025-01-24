IRON ROT mit neuer EP
Kommentieren
24.01.2025 | 16:59
Heute wurde die neue Scheibe von IRON ROT (US) veröffentlicht. Das Trio aus Seattle bringt mit "Desiccation / Desolation / Retribution" die zweite EP heraus und schmeißt somit neuen Melodic Black Metal auf den Markt. Derzeit ist die Scheibe bei Bandcamp erhältlich.
"Desiccation / Desolation / Retribution"
1 Consumed by the Idol of Vengeance
2 Retribution Against Those of Endless Gluttony
3 Satanic Ritual of Blistering Winds
4 The Immortal Pilgrim
5 Eulogy of the Once Fertile Mother
- Quelle:
- IRON ROT Bandcamp
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- iron rot desiccation desolation retribution
0 Kommentare