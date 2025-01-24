SOULS OF DIOTIMA: Dieses Jahr wird alles anders

Die italienische Metal-Band SOULS OF DIOTIMA feierte im vergangenen ihr 20-jähriges Bestehen. Aus diesem Anlass hatte die Band die Single 'Another Day In Paradise' veröffentlicht. Eine Coverversion des gleichnamigen PHIL COLLINS-Hits.



Jetzt hat die Band angekündigt, dass sie sich in das Studio Bohus von Oscar Nilsson begeben hat, um dort das fünfte Album aufzunehmen. Damit soll eine musikalische Wende in der Bandgeschichte eingeläutet werden.



Frontfrau Claudia Barsi sagt dazu: "After these first twenty years that we absolutely do not deny, indeed we will continue to perform live all our discography, we finally decided both musically and aesthetically to create what we really are and feel inside. Our first productions, which are absolutely fantastic, always followed that classic female metal trend, perhaps following certain well-known canons, and today we have arrived at such an awareness that we are finally able to create something that is really ours and to be and present ourselves to the audience as we really are. But again, of course, we love our previous productions and we will continue to perform them live. Hence the decision, for now, to remain as the official line-up: me, Fabio and Giorgio being the main proponents of this new step. In the future, it's not said that there will be no new entries."



Weitere Informationen sollen demnächst folgen.

Quelle: Tarja Virmakari PR Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: souls of diotima neues album studio bohus oscar nilsson claudia barsi