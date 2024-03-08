INNER MISSING: Neues Album

Die russische Gothic-Doom-Metal-Band INNER MISSING, welche aktuell in Israel beheimatet ist, hat am 07.03.2024 ihr zehntes Album veröffentlicht. Das neue Werk des Duos trägt den Namen "The Diary" und ist via Inverse Records erschienen.



Sänger Sigmund sagt dazu: "I always valued music above everything because for me it is a perfect means of expression, and, which is more important, exploration of any phenomenon imaginable. Every time I started to write a song I entered a quest with an unpredictable finale which could be (and often was) surprising and even disappointing. There were times to explore the inner cosmos, the realms of subconscious and the events that took place long before I was born  and now came the time to experience and explore the depths of homesickness, solitude and loss. The journey is still far from over, and even while being fired upon I continue to do the only thing I consider meaningful  creating music."



Das Werk ist bei den bekannten Streaming-Plattformen verfügbar.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Premonitions

2. The Onset

3. Departure

4. Letters From The Past

5. Hiraeth

6. Null

