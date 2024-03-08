PAIN: Neues Album

Am 17.05.2024 wird ein neues Album der schwedischen Band PAIN mit dem Namen "I Am" erscheinen. Das neue und neunte Werk wird via Nuclear Blast veröffentlicht. Musik daraus gibt es in Form des Songs 'Go With The Flow' bereits auch.



Bandchef Peter Tägtgren sagt dazu: "Go with the flow is taking me back to 80s synth pop. It was an idea I had for a while to write in more of that direction, so I was taking out analog synths and going crazy, and of course I needed to come back to a catchy Pain chorus, hardest part was to write lyrics to the song, and to figure out what style to use to sing.. lyrics is about me, always being negative and need to let things go when things dont go as planned, and brush it off and move on."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. I Just Dropped By (to say goodbye)

2. Don't Wake The Dead

3. Go With The Flow

4. Not For Sale

5. Party In My Head

6. I Am

7. Push The Pusher

8. The New Norm

9. Revolution

10. My Angel

11. Fair Game



