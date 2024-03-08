TOMORROW'S RAIN: Video zum Song 'Roads' erschienen

Die in Tel Aviv ansässige Band TOMORROW'S RAIN hat ein Video zum Song 'Roads' veröffentlicht. Der Song ist auf dem zweiten Album der Band zu finden. Es trägt den Namen "Ovdan" und wird am 19.04.2024 via AOP Records erscheinen.



Sänger Yishai Sweartz sagt zu dem Track: "I think 'Roads' is the song i would play to someone who wants to know what we are all about, it contains various elements from different musical worlds and the blend brings something unique to the table, it's who we are in 8 min if you are curious."



Bei diesem Song sind Heljarmadr (DARK FUNERAL) und Tony Wakeford (SOL INVICTUS) mit am Start. Bereits beim Debütalbum "Hollow" waren diverse Gastmusiker vertreten.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Roads (Feat. Andreas Vingback of Dark Funeral and Tony Wakeford of Sol Invictus)

2. Sunrise

3. Muaka (Feat. Attila Csihar of Mayhem)

4. Room 124

5. I Skuggornas Grav (Feat. Mickael Broberg of Unanimated and Anja Huwe of Xmal Deutschland)

6. Burning Times (Feat. Jan Lubitzki of Depressive Age)

7. Turn Around (Feat Michael Denner of Mercyful Fate/King Diamond)

8. Convalescence

9. Intensive Care Unit

10. Turn Around - Gothic Rock Version (Feat. Michael Denner of Mercyful Fate / King Diamond and Ben Christo of The Sisters Of Mercy)

Das Album kann auf der Homepage des Labels bereits verbestellt werden.