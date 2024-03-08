Die schwedische Band BLUES PILLS meldet sich mit einem neuen Album zurück. Das Werk trägt den Namen "Birthday" und wird am 02.08.2024 via Throwdown Entertainment/BMG erscheinen. Mit der Veröffentlichung des gleichnamigen Songs 'Birthday' gibt es auch schon einen ersten Höreindruck.



Anlasslich zum Record Store Day, der am 20.04.2024 ist, wird die Single als limitierte 12''-Vinyl-Auflage erscheinen.



Zum Album sagt die Band: "With this album we truly let ourselves be free, leaving all the boundaries and expectations behind to write music we love. We wanted to capture the raw and authentic feeling from when we play live on an album yet pushing ourselves to create and write the best work weve ever done. Elin was pregnant during the recordings, and what isnt more rocknroll than that? To create human life and music."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Birthday

2. Don't You Love it

3. Bad Choices

4. Top Of The Sky

5. Like A Drug

6. Piggyback Ride

7. Holding Me Back

8. Somebody Better

9. Shadows

10. I Don't Wanna Get Back On That Horse Again

11. What Has This Life Done To You

Quelle: Head Of PR Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: blues pills neues album birthday throwdown entertainment bmg elin larsson