Hörprobe von LAY OF THE AUTUMN

Von der Symphonic-Metal-Band LAY OF THE AUTUMN gibt es einen Audioclip zu 'Lost In Your Eyes' aus dem neuen Album "Of Love And Sorrow", das am 25. Oktober erscheinen soll.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wl4Ram9KpdY

