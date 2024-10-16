Hörprobe von LAY OF THE AUTUMN
16.10.2024 | 21:55
Von der Symphonic-Metal-Band LAY OF THE AUTUMN gibt es einen Audioclip zu 'Lost In Your Eyes' aus dem neuen Album "Of Love And Sorrow", das am 25. Oktober erscheinen soll.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wl4Ram9KpdY
