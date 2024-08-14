HERIOT mit nächstem Video
Am 27. September 2024 erscheint via Century Media das Debütalbum "Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell" der Briten HERIOT. Heute hat die Band ihre nächste Single 'At The Fortress Gate' mit dem dazugehörigen Video veröffentlicht.
"Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell" Trackliste:
01-Foul Void
02-Harm Sequence
03-Opaline
04-Siege Lord
05-Sentenced To the Blade
06-Solvent Gaze
07-Lashed
08-At The Fortress Gate
09-Visage
10-Mourn
At The Fortress Gate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oa6SICQj_Mo
