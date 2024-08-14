HERIOT mit nächstem Video

Am 27. September 2024 erscheint via Century Media das Debütalbum "Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell" der Briten HERIOT. Heute hat die Band ihre nächste Single 'At The Fortress Gate' mit dem dazugehörigen Video veröffentlicht.



"Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell" Trackliste:



01-Foul Void

02-Harm Sequence

03-Opaline

04-Siege Lord

05-Sentenced To the Blade

06-Solvent Gaze

07-Lashed

08-At The Fortress Gate

09-Visage

10-Mourn



At The Fortress Gate







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oa6SICQj_Mo

