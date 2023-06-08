HELL OVER HAMMABURG 2024: DEATH WORSHIP und PHANTOM WINTER bestätigt

Für das Hell Over Hammaburg-Festival 2024 sin mit DEATH WORSHIP und PHANTOM WINTER zwei weitere Bands bestätigt worden.



Damit liest sich das momentane Programm so:

Eternal Champion (USA)

Mare (NO)

Sumerlands (USA)

Kringa (A)

Slingblade (S)

Century (S)

The Neptune Power Federation (OZ)

The Night Eternal (D)

Hysterese (D)

Megaton Sword (CH)

Hexer (D)

DEATH WORSHIP (CAN/D)

PHANTOM WINTER (D)



Das Festival findet vom 01.03. bis 02.02.2024 in der Hamburger Markthalle statt. Der Kartenvorverkauf hat bereits begonnen.

