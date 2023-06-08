ROTTEN CASKET: Neues Album

Die deutsch-niederländische Death-Metal-Band ROTTEN CASKET wird am 25.08.2023 ein neues Album veröffentlichen. Das Album trägt den Namen "Zombicron". Natürlich gibt es auch schon einen ersten Song in Form von 'Hunting Down The Last Living' auf die Ohren.



Kurz und schmerzlos sagt die Band zum Album: "Welcome to Planet Zombicron. The Deathless Hordes arrive with their first LP and hunts down the last living with 10 New Tracks." Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Planet Casket

2. Hunting Down The Last Living

3. The Human Farm

4. Mass Conzombtion Society

5. Le Maître De Cercueil

6. Necrolympics

7. On Crystal Deth

8. Cape Cadaveral

9. The Deathless Adversary

10. Zombicron

