HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY komplettes PARTY.SAN-Set online verfügbar

Das österreichische Post-Black-Metal-Aushängeschild HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY hat die komplette Show vom diesjährigen Party.San Metal Open Air veröffentlicht. Das Konzert steht ab sofort über die offiziellen YouTube-Kanäle von AOP Records und Party.San Metal Open Air zum Stream bereit.



Das diesjährige Festival wurde erneut von POWERMETAL.de präsentiert.







Harakiri For The Sky - Live At Party.San Metal Open Air 2025 (Full Show)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIZqaJzmR9g=RDnIZqaJzmR9g&start_radio=1

