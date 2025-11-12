HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY komplettes PARTY.SAN-Set online verfügbar
Kommentieren
Das österreichische Post-Black-Metal-Aushängeschild HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY hat die komplette Show vom diesjährigen Party.San Metal Open Air veröffentlicht. Das Konzert steht ab sofort über die offiziellen YouTube-Kanäle von AOP Records und Party.San Metal Open Air zum Stream bereit.
Das diesjährige Festival wurde erneut von POWERMETAL.de präsentiert.
Harakiri For The Sky - Live At Party.San Metal Open Air 2025 (Full Show)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIZqaJzmR9g=RDnIZqaJzmR9g&start_radio=1
- Quelle:
- AOP Records YouTube
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- harakiri for the sky partysan party san
0 Kommentare