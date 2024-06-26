GLORIA PERPETUA kündigt Debüt an
26.06.2024 | 22:44
Am 30. August soll das Debütalbum "The Darkside We Wanna Hide" von GLORIA PERPETUA aus Brasilien erscheinen. Ein Audioclip von 'Beyond The Darkness Portal' ist online.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- gloria perpetua the darkside we wanna hide beyond the darkness portal
