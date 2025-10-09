Erster Vorab-Song von SEPULCHRAL
Die spanische Death Metal-Kombo SEPULCHRAL hat einen ersten Song aus ihrem zweiten Album "Beneath The Shroud" veröffentlicht, das am 5. Dezember 2025 über Soulseller Records erscheinen wird.
Ein Lyric-Video zum Song 'Torchless Crossroads' ist hier verfügbar:
Torchless Crossroads
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cf2vFDwMu_o
"Beneath The Shroud" Album Tracklist:
01. A Pact Written In Bone Dust
02. Beneath The Shroud
03. Abandoned Feretrum
04. Conflagration Of Sacred Bones
05. Torchless Crossroads
06. Cloaked Spectres
07. From The Crypt, The Putrid Mist
08. Blood, Phlegm, Black Bile
09. Gravestone Covenant
10. Poison Wind
11. Lost In The Ruins
Line Up:
Dusk - Bass / Vocals
Gaueko - Vocals
Gorka - Guitars / Drums
Guest solos: Pestilence Breeder
