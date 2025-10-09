Erster Vorab-Song von SEPULCHRAL

Die spanische Death Metal-Kombo SEPULCHRAL hat einen ersten Song aus ihrem zweiten Album "Beneath The Shroud" veröffentlicht, das am 5. Dezember 2025 über Soulseller Records erscheinen wird.

Ein Lyric-Video zum Song 'Torchless Crossroads' ist hier verfügbar:

Torchless Crossroads

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cf2vFDwMu_o

"Beneath The Shroud" Album Tracklist:





01. A Pact Written In Bone Dust

02. Beneath The Shroud

03. Abandoned Feretrum

04. Conflagration Of Sacred Bones

05. Torchless Crossroads

06. Cloaked Spectres

07. From The Crypt, The Putrid Mist

08. Blood, Phlegm, Black Bile

09. Gravestone Covenant

10. Poison Wind

11. Lost In The Ruins

Line Up:

Dusk - Bass / Vocals

Gaueko - Vocals

Gorka - Guitars / Drums

Guest solos: Pestilence Breeder