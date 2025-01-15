EXODUS: 'Zetro' raus, Dukes rein

Sie haben es mal wieder getan: Gary Holt und seine Mannen haben sich ein weiteres Mal von ihrem langjährigen Frontmann Steve 'Zetro' Souza getrennt und ihm in einem ersten Statement die besten Wünsche für alle künftigen Projekte ausgesprochen.

Zur gleichen Zeit präsentiert die Bay-Area-Legende auch schon den Ersatzmann, der ebenfalls kein Neuling im EXODUS-Camp ist. Der stimmgewaltige Rob Dukes kehrt in die Band zurück und wird bereits in Kürze mit seinen Kollegen an einem neuen Album arbeiten.



Hier das Zitat im Original-Wortlaut:



"EXODUS have parted ways with Steve "Zetro" Souza. We thank Steve for his years fronting the band and all the killer music we made during that time. We wish him only the best in the future and much success with anything he does. And please help us welcome Rob Dukes back to EXODUS! We are beyond stoked to have Rob back ripping up the stage with us and he's looking forward to crushing everything like only he can. Next chapter begins, new record rolls along as planned and the beatings will continue. See you soon, EXODUS"

Quelle: EXODUS Facebook-Page Redakteur: Björn Backes