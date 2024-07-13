Die letzten Deluxe-Ausgaben von FISH
Am 22. Juli 2024 erscheinen die beiden verbliebenen Deluxe-Ausgaben von FISH, nämlich seine beiden ersten Solo-Alben "Vigil In A Wilderness Of Mirrors" und "Internal Exile". Waren schon die anderen Ausgaben, die unter dem Titel "The Remasters" erschienen sind, toll ausgestattete Versionen, sind die verbliebenen beiden die ultimativen Versionen schlechthin. Auf jeweils vier CDs und einer Blu-Ray bieten sie alles, was man hören möchte, und mit jeweils einem 100-seitigen Hardcover-Buch sicher auch alles, was man lesen möchte. Die Ausgaben sind im EU-Store des Barden bestellbar.
Wer nun neugierig ist, kann hier den gesamten Inhalt erfahren:
"Vigil In A Wilderness Of Mirrors" Deluxe-Bundle
CD1
Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors 2024 Remix
Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors (Dick/Simmonds) 8:46
Big Wedge (Dick/Simmonds) 5:20
State of Mind (Dick/Simmonds/Lindes) 4:45
The Company (Dick/Simmonds) 4:04
A Gentlemans Excuse Me (Dick/Simmonds) 4:19
The Voyeur (I Like to Watch) (Dick/Simmonds) 4:46
Family Business (Dick/Simmonds/Lindes) 5:18
Cliché (Dick/Simmonds/Lindes) 7:06
View From a Hill (Dick/Gers) 6:52
Jack and Jill (Dick/Simmonds) 4:26
Internal Exile (89 Version) (Dick/Simmonds) 4:47
Whiplash (Dick/Simmonds) 4:21
Total: 65:23
CD2
Demos
Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors (Demo) 8:33
State of Mind (Demo) 4:43
The Company (Demo) 4:15
The Voyeur (Demo) 5:06
Big Wedge (Demo) 5:41
Big Wedge (Instrumental Demo) 5:55
Cliché (Demo No Guitar Solo) 4:34
View From a Hill (Demo) 6:45
Family Business (Demo) 5:11
A Gentlemans Excuse Me (Demo) 3:59
The Curious Hill (Unused Mickey Simmonds Demo) 8:34
Total: 63:40
CD3
Live
Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors (BBC Town and Country 11/11/89) 8:44
Family Business (BBC Town and Country 11/11/89) 5:22
The Voyeur (Hammersmith Odeon 2/4/90 Pigpens Birthday) 5:38
State of Mind (Hammersmith Odeon 2/4/90 Pigpens Birthday) 5:07
A Gentlemans Excuse Me (Hammersmith Odeon 2/4/90 Pigpens Birthday) 3:53
Cliché (Hammersmith Odeon 2/4/90 Pigpens Birthday) 6:47
Big Wedge (BBC Nottingham Royal Court 15/11/91) 6:23
The Company (BBC Nottingham Royal Court 15/11/91) 4:02
Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors (BBC Nottingham Royal Court 15/11/91) 9:21
State of Mind (with Jan Ackermann) (Muziekcentrum Enschede 28/6/02) 13:18
Total: 68:55
CD4
Live
Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors (Düsseldorf Phillips Halle 7/12/91 Uncle Fish and the Crypt Creepers) 9:26
Big Wedge (Düsseldorf Phillips Halle 7/12/91 Uncle Fish and the Crypt Creepers) 6:31
State of Mind (Haddington Corn Exchange 8/11/91 Derek Dick and his Amazing Dancing Bear) 5:40
Family Business (Utrecht Vredenberg 21/3/94 Sushi) 5:43
The Company (Utrecht Vredenberg 21/3/94 Sushi) 4:08
Cliché (Przemyśl, Poland 97) 8:08
View From a Hill (Leamington Spa, 24/11/21 Vigils End) 6:41
A Gentlemans Excuse Me (Leamington Spa, 24/11/21 Vigils End) 3:58
Family Business (The Studio, Spittalrig Farm Fishheads Club Acoustic Versions 11/3/12) 6:12
Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors (The Studio, Spittalrig Farm Fishheads Club Acoustic Versions 11/3/12) 10:35
Total: 67:20
BLU-RAY
"Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors" 2024 Remix Dolby Atmos and 5.1 Mixes
Documentaries and Promo Videos
Fish Interview Climbing the Hill Documentary Film
Mark Wilkinson Interview The Art of Vigil Documentary Film
Original Promo Videos for State of Mind, Big Wedge & A Gentlemans Excuse Me
"Pigpens Birthday" Live at the Hammersmith Odeon 2/4/1990
Full Official Bootleg Concert Audio
The Voyeur (I Like to Watch) (Dick/Simmonds)
Punch and Judy (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosley)
State of Mind (Dick/Simmonds/Lindes)
Family Business (Dick/Simmonds)
Assassing (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosley)
The Company (Dick/Simmonds)
Script for a Jesters Tear (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosley)
A Gentlemans Excuse Me (Dick/Simmonds)
Introduction of the Band/Happy Birthday
Sugar Mice (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosley)
Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors (Dick/Simmonds)
Kayleigh (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosley)
Lavender (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosley)
Cliché (Dick/Simmonds/Lindes)
Big Wedge (Dick/Simmonds)
Internal Exile (Dick/Simmonds)
"For Whom the Bells Toll!" Edinburgh Playhouse New Years Eve 1991
Full Official Bootleg Concert Audio
Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors (Dick/Simmonds)
Credo (Dick/Simmonds/Usher/Boult)
Tongues (Dick/Simmonds/Usher/Boult)
Family Business (Dick/Simmonds/Lindes)
Incubus (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosley)
Giz a Bun (Dick)
The Company (Dick/Simmonds)
Shadowplay (Dick/Simmonds)
Dear Friend (Dick/Simmonds/Boult)
The Bells/Happy New Year
Lucky (Dick/Simmonds/Boult)
Big Wedge (Dick/Simmonds)
Heart of Lothian (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosley)
Forgotten Sons (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosley)
Flower of Scotland (Williamson/Buchanan)
Internal Exile (Dick/Simmonds)
Market Square Heroes (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosley)
"Internal Exile" Deluxe-Bundle
CD1
Internal Exile 2024 Remix
Shadowplay (Dick/Simmonds) 06:29
Lucky (Dick/Boult/Simmonds) 05:01
Just Good Friends (Close) (Dick/Usher/Boult/Simmonds) 05:57
Favourite Stranger (Dick/Usher) 05:58
Tongues (Dick/Simmonds/Usher/Boult) 06:34
Something in the Air (Keen) 05:10
Poets Moon (Dick/Simmonds/Boult/Usher) 04:23
Dear Friend (Dick/Boult/Simmonds) 04:11
Credo (Dick/Simmonds/Boult/Usher) 06:39
Internal Exile (Dick/Boult/Simmonds) 04:44
Carnival Man (Dick/Boult/McKenna/Simmonds/Usher/Paton) 06:28
Total Duration: 61:56
CD2
Demos
Lucky (Demo) 05:04
Favourite Stranger (Demo) 06:04
Tongues (Demo) 06:26
Credo (Demo Guitar Version) 06:52
Dear Friend (Demo/Jam) 10:08
Poets Moon (Demo) 05:14
Internal Exile (89 Demo) 05:12
Dear Friend (Demo) 03:36
Shadowplay (Demo) 05:44
Favourite Stranger (Demo) 03:05
Just Good Friends (Instrumental Demo) 05:20
Total Duration: 63:08
CD3
Studio & Live Versions
Credo (Studio Re-recordings 1995 Produced by James Cassidy, 2024 Calum Malcolm Remixes) 06:45
Just Good Friends (with Sam Brown) (Studio Re-recordings 1995 Produced by James Cassidy, 2024 Calum Malcolm Remixes) 05:49
Lucky (Studio Re-recordings 1995 Produced by James Cassidy, 2024 Calum Malcolm Remixes) 04:58
Favourite Stranger (Studio Re-recordings 1995 Produced by James Cassidy, 2024 Calum Malcolm Remixes) 07:08
Internal Exile (BBC Sessions Nottingham Royal Court 15/11/91) 04:42
Tongues (BBC Sessions Nottingham Royal Court 15/11/91) 05:59
Credo (BBC Sessions Nottingham Royal Court 15/11/91) 07:05
Lucky (Utrecht Vredenberg 21/3/94 Sushi) 04:59
Poets Moon (Utrecht Vredenberg 21/3/94 Sushi) 04:12
Just Good Friends (Utrecht Vredenberg 21/3/94 Sushi) 06:17
Internal Exile (Utrecht Vredenberg 21/3/94 Sushi) 04:42
Credo (Utrecht Vredenberg 21/3/94 Sushi) 07:04
Total Duration: 69:52
CD4
Live Versions
Shadowplay (Dusseldorf Phillips Halle 7/12/91) 06:31
Credo (Dusseldorf Phillips Halle 7/12/91) 07:15
Lucky (Dusseldorf Phillips Halle 7/12/91) 05:02
Tongues (Dusseldorf Phillips Halle 7/12/91) 06:23
Dear Friend (Dusseldorf Phillips Halle 7/12/91) 04:14
Internal Exile (Dusseldorf Phillips Halle 7/12/91) 04:46
Favourite Stranger (St Marys Church Haddington 27/8/06 Communion Acoustic) 05:50
Just Good Friends (St Marys Church Haddington 27/8/06 Communion Acoustic) 06:02
Lucky (TJs Newport 27/6/94 Fortunes of War Acoustic) 06:06
Dear Friend (Mean Fiddler London 29/6/94 Fortunes of War Acoustic) 04:01
Shadowplay (Edinburgh Playhouse 31/1/91 For Whom the Bells Toll) 06:46
Internal Exile (Rynek, Przemysl Poland 10/10/97 Sunsets on Empire) 05:01
Total Duration: 68:17
BLU-RAY
"Internal Exile" 2024 Remix Dolby Atmos and 5.1 Mixes
Fish Interview Internal Exile A Boys Own Story Documentary Film
Mark Wilkinson Interview The Art of Internal Exile Documentary Film
Original promo videos for Credo, Just Good Friends, and Internal Exile
"Uncle Fish and The Crypt Creepers" Düsseldorf Phillips Halle 7/12/91 Full Official Bootleg Concert Audio
Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors (Dick/Simmonds)
Credo (Dick/Simmonds/Boult/Usher)
Tongues (Dick/Simmonds/Usher/Boult)
Family Business (Dick/Simmonds)
Incubus (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosely)
Shadowplay (Dick/Simmonds)
Dear Friend (Dick/Boult/Simmonds)
The Company (Dick/Simmonds)
Lucky (Dick/Simmonds/Boult)
Big Wedge & Windswept Thumb Acapella (Dick/Simmonds & Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosely)
Heart of Lothian (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosely)
Fugazi (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosely)
Internal Exile (Dick/Simmonds)
Market Square Heroes (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosely)
Forgotten Sons (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosely)
"Derek Dick and his Amazing Electric Bear" Haddington Corn Exchange 3/11/91 Full Official Bootleg Concert Audio
Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors (Dick/Simmonds)
Credo (Dick/Simmonds/Boult/Usher)
State of Mind (Dick/Simmonds/Lindes)
Tongues (Dick/Simmonds/Usher/Boult)
Family Business (Dick/Simmonds)
Incubus (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosely)
Shadowplay (Dick/Simmonds)
Dear Friend (Dick/Boult/Simmonds)
Lucky (Dick/Simmonds/Boult)
Big Wedge (Dick/Simmonds)
Fugazi (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosely)
Heart of Lothian (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosely)
The Company (Dick/Simmonds)
Forgotten Sons (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosely)
Internal Exile (Dick/Simmonds)
Market Square Heroes (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosely)
Es gibt auch weniger opulente Ausgaben mit jeweils zwei CDs.
