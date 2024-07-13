Die letzten Deluxe-Ausgaben von FISH

Am 22. Juli 2024 erscheinen die beiden verbliebenen Deluxe-Ausgaben von FISH, nämlich seine beiden ersten Solo-Alben "Vigil In A Wilderness Of Mirrors" und "Internal Exile". Waren schon die anderen Ausgaben, die unter dem Titel "The Remasters" erschienen sind, toll ausgestattete Versionen, sind die verbliebenen beiden die ultimativen Versionen schlechthin. Auf jeweils vier CDs und einer Blu-Ray bieten sie alles, was man hören möchte, und mit jeweils einem 100-seitigen Hardcover-Buch sicher auch alles, was man lesen möchte. Die Ausgaben sind im EU-Store des Barden bestellbar.

Wer nun neugierig ist, kann hier den gesamten Inhalt erfahren:

"Vigil In A Wilderness Of Mirrors" Deluxe-Bundle

CD1

Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors 2024 Remix

Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors (Dick/Simmonds)  8:46

Big Wedge (Dick/Simmonds)  5:20

State of Mind (Dick/Simmonds/Lindes)  4:45

The Company (Dick/Simmonds)  4:04

A Gentlemans Excuse Me (Dick/Simmonds)  4:19

The Voyeur (I Like to Watch) (Dick/Simmonds)  4:46

Family Business (Dick/Simmonds/Lindes)  5:18

Cliché (Dick/Simmonds/Lindes)  7:06

View From a Hill (Dick/Gers)  6:52

Jack and Jill (Dick/Simmonds)  4:26

Internal Exile (89 Version) (Dick/Simmonds)  4:47

Whiplash (Dick/Simmonds)  4:21

Total: 65:23



CD2

Demos

Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors (Demo)  8:33

State of Mind (Demo)  4:43

The Company (Demo)  4:15

The Voyeur (Demo)  5:06

Big Wedge (Demo)  5:41

Big Wedge (Instrumental Demo)  5:55

Cliché (Demo No Guitar Solo)  4:34

View From a Hill (Demo)  6:45

Family Business (Demo)  5:11

A Gentlemans Excuse Me (Demo)  3:59

The Curious Hill (Unused Mickey Simmonds Demo)  8:34

Total: 63:40



CD3

Live

Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors (BBC Town and Country 11/11/89)  8:44

Family Business (BBC Town and Country 11/11/89)  5:22

The Voyeur (Hammersmith Odeon 2/4/90 Pigpens Birthday)  5:38

State of Mind (Hammersmith Odeon 2/4/90 Pigpens Birthday)  5:07

A Gentlemans Excuse Me (Hammersmith Odeon 2/4/90 Pigpens Birthday)  3:53

Cliché (Hammersmith Odeon 2/4/90 Pigpens Birthday)  6:47

Big Wedge (BBC Nottingham Royal Court 15/11/91)  6:23

The Company (BBC Nottingham Royal Court 15/11/91)  4:02

Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors (BBC Nottingham Royal Court 15/11/91)  9:21

State of Mind (with Jan Ackermann) (Muziekcentrum Enschede 28/6/02)  13:18

Total: 68:55



CD4

Live

Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors (Düsseldorf Phillips Halle 7/12/91 Uncle Fish and the Crypt Creepers)  9:26

Big Wedge (Düsseldorf Phillips Halle 7/12/91 Uncle Fish and the Crypt Creepers)  6:31

State of Mind (Haddington Corn Exchange 8/11/91 Derek Dick and his Amazing Dancing Bear)  5:40

Family Business (Utrecht Vredenberg 21/3/94 Sushi)  5:43

The Company (Utrecht Vredenberg 21/3/94 Sushi)  4:08

Cliché (Przemyśl, Poland 97)  8:08

View From a Hill (Leamington Spa, 24/11/21 Vigils End)  6:41

A Gentlemans Excuse Me (Leamington Spa, 24/11/21 Vigils End)  3:58

Family Business (The Studio, Spittalrig Farm Fishheads Club Acoustic Versions 11/3/12)  6:12

Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors (The Studio, Spittalrig Farm Fishheads Club Acoustic Versions 11/3/12)  10:35

Total: 67:20



BLU-RAY

"Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors" 2024 Remix  Dolby Atmos and 5.1 Mixes



Documentaries and Promo Videos

Fish Interview Climbing the Hill Documentary Film

Mark Wilkinson Interview The Art of Vigil Documentary Film

Original Promo Videos for State of Mind, Big Wedge & A Gentlemans Excuse Me



"Pigpens Birthday"  Live at the Hammersmith Odeon 2/4/1990

Full Official Bootleg Concert Audio

The Voyeur (I Like to Watch) (Dick/Simmonds)

Punch and Judy (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosley)

State of Mind (Dick/Simmonds/Lindes)

Family Business (Dick/Simmonds)

Assassing (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosley)

The Company (Dick/Simmonds)

Script for a Jesters Tear (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosley)

A Gentlemans Excuse Me (Dick/Simmonds)

Introduction of the Band/Happy Birthday

Sugar Mice (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosley)

Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors (Dick/Simmonds)

Kayleigh (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosley)

Lavender (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosley)

Cliché (Dick/Simmonds/Lindes)

Big Wedge (Dick/Simmonds)

Internal Exile (Dick/Simmonds)



"For Whom the Bells Toll!"  Edinburgh Playhouse New Years Eve 1991

Full Official Bootleg Concert Audio

Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors (Dick/Simmonds)

Credo (Dick/Simmonds/Usher/Boult)

Tongues (Dick/Simmonds/Usher/Boult)

Family Business (Dick/Simmonds/Lindes)

Incubus (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosley)

Giz a Bun (Dick)

The Company (Dick/Simmonds)

Shadowplay (Dick/Simmonds)

Dear Friend (Dick/Simmonds/Boult)

The Bells/Happy New Year

Lucky (Dick/Simmonds/Boult)

Big Wedge (Dick/Simmonds)

Heart of Lothian (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosley)

Forgotten Sons (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosley)

Flower of Scotland (Williamson/Buchanan)

Internal Exile (Dick/Simmonds)

Market Square Heroes (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosley)

"Internal Exile" Deluxe-Bundle

CD1

Internal Exile 2024 Remix

Shadowplay (Dick/Simmonds)  06:29

Lucky (Dick/Boult/Simmonds)  05:01

Just Good Friends (Close) (Dick/Usher/Boult/Simmonds)  05:57

Favourite Stranger (Dick/Usher)  05:58

Tongues (Dick/Simmonds/Usher/Boult)  06:34

Something in the Air (Keen)  05:10

Poets Moon (Dick/Simmonds/Boult/Usher)  04:23

Dear Friend (Dick/Boult/Simmonds)  04:11

Credo (Dick/Simmonds/Boult/Usher)  06:39

Internal Exile (Dick/Boult/Simmonds)  04:44

Carnival Man (Dick/Boult/McKenna/Simmonds/Usher/Paton)  06:28

Total Duration: 61:56



CD2

Demos

Lucky (Demo)  05:04

Favourite Stranger (Demo)  06:04

Tongues (Demo)  06:26

Credo (Demo Guitar Version)  06:52

Dear Friend (Demo/Jam)  10:08

Poets Moon (Demo)  05:14

Internal Exile (89 Demo)  05:12

Dear Friend (Demo)  03:36

Shadowplay (Demo)  05:44

Favourite Stranger (Demo)  03:05

Just Good Friends (Instrumental Demo)  05:20

Total Duration: 63:08



CD3

Studio & Live Versions

Credo (Studio Re-recordings 1995  Produced by James Cassidy, 2024 Calum Malcolm Remixes)  06:45

Just Good Friends (with Sam Brown) (Studio Re-recordings 1995  Produced by James Cassidy, 2024 Calum Malcolm Remixes)  05:49

Lucky (Studio Re-recordings 1995  Produced by James Cassidy, 2024 Calum Malcolm Remixes)  04:58

Favourite Stranger (Studio Re-recordings 1995  Produced by James Cassidy, 2024 Calum Malcolm Remixes)  07:08

Internal Exile (BBC Sessions Nottingham Royal Court 15/11/91)  04:42

Tongues (BBC Sessions Nottingham Royal Court 15/11/91)  05:59

Credo (BBC Sessions Nottingham Royal Court 15/11/91)  07:05

Lucky (Utrecht Vredenberg 21/3/94 Sushi)  04:59

Poets Moon (Utrecht Vredenberg 21/3/94 Sushi)  04:12

Just Good Friends (Utrecht Vredenberg 21/3/94 Sushi)  06:17

Internal Exile (Utrecht Vredenberg 21/3/94 Sushi)  04:42

Credo (Utrecht Vredenberg 21/3/94 Sushi)  07:04

Total Duration: 69:52



CD4

Live Versions

Shadowplay (Dusseldorf Phillips Halle 7/12/91)  06:31

Credo (Dusseldorf Phillips Halle 7/12/91)  07:15

Lucky (Dusseldorf Phillips Halle 7/12/91)  05:02

Tongues (Dusseldorf Phillips Halle 7/12/91)  06:23

Dear Friend (Dusseldorf Phillips Halle 7/12/91)  04:14

Internal Exile (Dusseldorf Phillips Halle 7/12/91)  04:46

Favourite Stranger (St Marys Church Haddington 27/8/06 Communion Acoustic)  05:50

Just Good Friends (St Marys Church Haddington 27/8/06 Communion Acoustic)  06:02

Lucky (TJs Newport 27/6/94 Fortunes of War Acoustic)  06:06

Dear Friend (Mean Fiddler London 29/6/94 Fortunes of War Acoustic)  04:01

Shadowplay (Edinburgh Playhouse 31/1/91 For Whom the Bells Toll)  06:46

Internal Exile (Rynek, Przemysl Poland 10/10/97 Sunsets on Empire)  05:01

Total Duration: 68:17



BLU-RAY

"Internal Exile" 2024 Remix  Dolby Atmos and 5.1 Mixes



Fish Interview Internal Exile  A Boys Own Story Documentary Film

Mark Wilkinson Interview The Art of Internal Exile Documentary Film

Original promo videos for Credo, Just Good Friends, and Internal Exile



"Uncle Fish and The Crypt Creepers" Düsseldorf Phillips Halle 7/12/91 Full Official Bootleg Concert Audio

Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors (Dick/Simmonds)

Credo (Dick/Simmonds/Boult/Usher)

Tongues (Dick/Simmonds/Usher/Boult)

Family Business (Dick/Simmonds)

Incubus (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosely)

Shadowplay (Dick/Simmonds)

Dear Friend (Dick/Boult/Simmonds)

The Company (Dick/Simmonds)

Lucky (Dick/Simmonds/Boult)

Big Wedge & Windswept Thumb Acapella (Dick/Simmonds & Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosely)

Heart of Lothian (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosely)

Fugazi (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosely)

Internal Exile (Dick/Simmonds)

Market Square Heroes (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosely)

Forgotten Sons (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosely)



"Derek Dick and his Amazing Electric Bear" Haddington Corn Exchange 3/11/91 Full Official Bootleg Concert Audio

Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors (Dick/Simmonds)

Credo (Dick/Simmonds/Boult/Usher)

State of Mind (Dick/Simmonds/Lindes)

Tongues (Dick/Simmonds/Usher/Boult)

Family Business (Dick/Simmonds)

Incubus (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosely)

Shadowplay (Dick/Simmonds)

Dear Friend (Dick/Boult/Simmonds)

Lucky (Dick/Simmonds/Boult)

Big Wedge (Dick/Simmonds)

Fugazi (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosely)

Heart of Lothian (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosely)

The Company (Dick/Simmonds)

Forgotten Sons (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosely)

Internal Exile (Dick/Simmonds)

Market Square Heroes (Dick/Rothery/Kelly/Trewavas/Mosely)

Es gibt auch weniger opulente Ausgaben mit jeweils zwei CDs.