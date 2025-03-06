Debütalbum von EROCIS

Aus Frankreich kommt neuer Folk Metal von EROCIS. Die Band aus Paris hat bisher eine EP "The Prelude" und die Single 'The Queen's High Seas' veröffenlticht. Am 07.03.2025 folgt nun das Debütalbum "The Sunken Lands", welches in Eigenregie herausgebracht wird. Bei Youtube gibt es einen Vorgeschmack auf den neuen Silberling.

"The Sunken Lands"

01-The Awakening in the Starry Night

02-Follow the Stars

03-Through the Dark Forest

04-Passage to the Sunken Lands

05-Beyond Cold and Darkness

06-Areus, King of Snakes

07-Under the Lake

08-Present for the Ancient Gods

09-The Light Across the Cave

10-Erocis, the Legend of the Mighty Sword

11-Savior of Aetanria





Erocis - Follow the Stars (ft. Kevin Paradis) (Official Video)





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5YlOfAZKBs