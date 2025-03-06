Debütalbum von EROCIS
Aus Frankreich kommt neuer Folk Metal von EROCIS. Die Band aus Paris hat bisher eine EP "The Prelude" und die Single 'The Queen's High Seas' veröffenlticht. Am 07.03.2025 folgt nun das Debütalbum "The Sunken Lands", welches in Eigenregie herausgebracht wird. Bei Youtube gibt es einen Vorgeschmack auf den neuen Silberling.
"The Sunken Lands"
01-The Awakening in the Starry Night
02-Follow the Stars
03-Through the Dark Forest
04-Passage to the Sunken Lands
05-Beyond Cold and Darkness
06-Areus, King of Snakes
07-Under the Lake
08-Present for the Ancient Gods
09-The Light Across the Cave
10-Erocis, the Legend of the Mighty Sword
11-Savior of Aetanria
Erocis - Follow the Stars (ft. Kevin Paradis) (Official Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5YlOfAZKBs
- Quelle:
- EROCIS Facebook
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- erocis the sunken lands
