CARNAL FORGE mit neuer Single

Aus der am 07.03.2025 erscheinenden EP "The Fractured Process" hat CARNAL FORGE die Single 'The Final Enemy' ausgekoppelt. Der Song ist auf Youtube mit einem Lyric-Video vertreten und auch bei Spotify online. Die EP wird via ViciSolum Productions veröffentlicht und ist bei Bandcamp erhältlich.





"The Fractured Process"



01-The Final Enemy

02-Fragment of Sanity

03-Ready to Burn



Carnal Forge - The Final Enemy (official lyricvideo)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZsKjlVwv49w

Quelle: CARNAL FORGE Facebook Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: carnal forge the fractured process