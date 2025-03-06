CARNAL FORGE mit neuer Single
06.03.2025 | 18:08
Aus der am 07.03.2025 erscheinenden EP "The Fractured Process" hat CARNAL FORGE die Single 'The Final Enemy' ausgekoppelt. Der Song ist auf Youtube mit einem Lyric-Video vertreten und auch bei Spotify online. Die EP wird via ViciSolum Productions veröffentlicht und ist bei Bandcamp erhältlich.
"The Fractured Process"
01-The Final Enemy
02-Fragment of Sanity
03-Ready to Burn
Carnal Forge - The Final Enemy (official lyricvideo)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZsKjlVwv49w
