Debütalbum von BLACK SWORD THUNDER ATTACK
05.03.2025 | 14:10
Das gleichnamige Debütalbum der epischen Heavy Metaller BLACK SWORD THUNDER ATTACK aus Griechenland wird am 25. April 2025 via No Remorse Records veröffentlicht. Mit 'The Black Sword' steht auch bereits ein Vorab-Song bereit.
The Black Sword
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwj9bryszmc
- Quelle:
- No Remorse Records
- Redakteur:
- Stephan Lenze
- Tags:
- black sword thunder attack the black sword no remorse records
