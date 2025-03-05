LEPER COLONY und die Kreatur aus dem Dunkeln

Die deutsch-schwedischen Death Metaller LEPER COLONY haben einen weiteren Song aus ihrem kommenden zweiten Album "Those Of The Morbid" vorgestellt, das am 11. April 2025 über Testimony Records auf CD, LP und in digitalen Versionen erscheinen wird.

Ein Lyric-Video zum Song 'Creature From The Deep' ist hier verfügbar:

Creature From The Deep

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXCUJIuYgoc