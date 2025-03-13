Debütalbum und Vorab-Track von HERSIR

Die griechische Black Metal-Band HERSIR wird am 28. März ihr Erstlingswerk "Hateful Draugar From The Underground' über Darkness Shall Rise Productions veröffentlichen. Wer schon mal wissen möchte, in welche Richtung das alles geht, kann gerne schon einmal in den Vorab-Song 'Purification Of Fire' reinhören.

