DUST: Neue Single

Die nächste, digitale Single aus dem neuen Album "Thoughts Of A Falling Man" der Metalband DUST aus Italien heißt 'The Reaping Of The Scythe'. Das Album ist für den 3. April angekündigt.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggJ9h_DAUO8

