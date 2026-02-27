DUST: Neue Single
27.02.2026 | 22:54
Die nächste, digitale Single aus dem neuen Album "Thoughts Of A Falling Man" der Metalband DUST aus Italien heißt 'The Reaping Of The Scythe'. Das Album ist für den 3. April angekündigt.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggJ9h_DAUO8
