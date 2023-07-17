DORO: exklusive WARLOCK-Triumph & Agony Show

Die Metal Queen DORO wird am 06. Oktober 2023 das KEEP IT TRUE RISING 3 headlinen, und es wird eine sehr spezielle Show -"Doro Pesch plays WARLOCK"!

Neben einem Old School WARLOCK-Set wird die Band das WARLOCK-Klassikeralbum "Triumph And Agony komplett spielen. Als Special Guest ist Tommy Bolan, der auf dem Album als Gitarrist beteiligt war, dabei.



