DORO: exklusive WARLOCK-Triumph & Agony Show
17.07.2023 | 18:52
Neben einem Old School WARLOCK-Set wird die Band das WARLOCK-Klassikeralbum "Triumph And Agony komplett spielen. Als Special Guest ist Tommy Bolan, der auf dem Album als Gitarrist beteiligt war, dabei.
Die Metal Queen DORO wird am 06. Oktober 2023 das KEEP IT TRUE RISING 3 headlinen, und es wird eine sehr spezielle Show -"Doro Pesch plays WARLOCK"!
