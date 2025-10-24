DISCOVERY THROUGH TORMENT: Neue Single
Kommentieren
24.10.2025 | 22:50
Die kanadische Death-Core-Formation DISCOVERY THROUGH TORMENT kündigt für den 5. Dezember ihre neue EP "Telesynthetic Rebirth" an. Als erste Kostprobe ist ein Clip zur digitalen Single 'Lesions' online.
Die kanadische Death-Core-Formation DISCOVERY THROUGH TORMENT kündigt für den 5. Dezember ihre neue EP "Telesynthetic Rebirth" an. Als erste Kostprobe ist ein Clip zur digitalen Single 'Lesions' online.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZhKyft6BMts
- Quelle:
- Asher Media Relations
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- discovery through torment telesynthetic rebirth lesions
0 Kommentare