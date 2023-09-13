DINER DRUGS: Deutschland-Dates
13.09.2023 | 23:08
Die kanadische Metalband DINER DRUGS wird eine Handvoll Gigs in Deutschland sowie einen in Belgien spielen, um ihre aktuelle EP "42" vorzustellen:
22. Sep Hamburg - Reeperbahn Festival, Canada Stage
23. Sep - Erfurt - Veb Kultur
28. Sep - Frankfurt - ExZess *
29. Sep - Karlsruhe - P8 Karlsruhe
30. Sep - B-Tournai - Au Bout De Nos Rêves
02. Okt - Hannover - Stumpf Monster Records *
* = mit CANINE
