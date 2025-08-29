DIE KRUPPS: Tour-EP

Die deutschen Elektro-Metal-Pioniere DIE KRUPPS feiern in diesem Jahr das 45-jährige Bestehen der Band. Aus diesem Grund gibt es aktuell eine ausgiebige Tour mit zahlreichen Bands.

Jetzt hat die Band eine exklusive Tour EP angekündigt, welche auf der Tour verkauft wird. Sie trägt den Namen "Will Nicht-MUSS! / On Collision Course".



Die Band sagt dazu: "You may be forgiven to think that 'On Collision Course' and 'Will nicht - Muss!', which translates into 'don't want to  have to', could have been the working titles for our upcoming European tour", Ralf Dörper quips. "In truth, the 45 years of influential sounds from Düsseldorf has been our guiding theme. In celebration of this anniversary, we have created this exclusive EP as a treat for all the dedicated fans coming to our concerts. It will give you an impression about what sound is currently happening in our steelworks as the above mentioned singles of the double-title will also provide a first and second taste of our upcoming album. The EP also includes some sonic glimpses of the experiences and friendships made on our recent US-tour with MINISTRY. Watch out for those remixes!"



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Will nicht - MUSS!

2. On Collision Course

3. Schattenzeit (Shadow Remix by Mark Thwaite)

4. On Collision Course (Electro Remix by John Bechdel of Ministry)

5. Will nicht - MUSS! (Wahre Arbeit Remix by Jürgen Engler & Chris Lietz)

6. I Am the Storm (Mix by Cesar Soto of Ministry)



Die Tour umfasst folgende Termine:

29 AUG 2025 Frankfurt (DE) Zoom+JOHNNY TUPOLEV+SCHATTENMANN

30 AUG 2025 Hamburg (DE) Uebel & Gefährlich+JOHNNY TUPOLEV+SCHATTENMANN

31 AUG 2005 Herford (DE) Kulturwerk+JOHNNY TUPOLEV +ERDLING

02 SEP 2025 Warszawa (PL) Hybrydy +JOHNNY TUPOLEV +JESUS ON EXTASY

03 SEP 2025 Krakow (PL) Hype Park +JOHNNY TUPOLEV +JESUS ON EXTASY

05 SEP 2025 München (DE) Backstage Halle+JOHNNY TUPOLEV+SCHATTENMANN

06 SEP 2025 Lindau (DE) Club Vaudeville+JOHNNY TUPOLEV+SCHATTENMANN

07 SEP 2025 Ljubljana (SI) Orto Hall +JOHNNY TUPOLEV +JESUS ON EXTASY

09 SEP 2025 Budapest (HU) Dürer Kert +JOHNNY TUPOLEV +JESUS ON EXTASY

10 SEP 2025 Wien (AT) Szene +JOHNNY TUPOLEV +Dymytry

11 SEP 2025 Praha (CZ) Rock Cafe +JOHNNY TUPOLEV +JESUS ON EXTASY

12 SEP 2025 Leipzig (DE) Hellraiser+JOHNNY TUPOLEV+SCHATTENMANN

13 SEP 2025 Nürnberg (DE) Hirsch+JOHNNY TUPOLEV+SCHATTENMANN

14 SEP 2025 Berlin (DE) Columbia Theater+JOHNNY TUPOLEV+SCHATTENMANN

16 SEP 2025 Stockholm (SE) Nalen +JOHNNY TUPOLEV +JESUS ON EXTASY

17 SEP 2025 København (DK) Pumpehuset+JOHNNY TUPOLEV+JESUS ON EXTASY

18 SEP 2025 Hannover (DE) Musikzentrum+JOHNNY TUPOLEV+SCHATTENMANN

19 SEP 2025 Oberhausen (DE) Kulttempel+JOHNNY TUPOLEV+SCHATTENMANN

20 SEP 2025 Uden (NL) De Pul +JOHNNY TUPOLEV +JESUS ON EXTASY

21 SEP 2025 London (UK) Underworld +JOHNNY TUPOLEV +JESUS ON EXTASY

23 SEP 2025 Aachen (DE) Musikbunker+JOHNNY TUPOLEV+ERDLING

24 SEP 2025 Paris (FR) Let Petit Bain +JOHNNY TUPOLEV +JESUS ON EXTASY

25 SEP 2025 Trier (DE) Forum +JOHNNY TUPOLEV +SCHATTENMANN

26 SEP 2025 Pratteln (CH) Z7 +JOHNNY TUPOLEV +SCHATTENMANN

27 SEP 2025 Stuttgart (DE) Im Wizemann+JOHNNY TUPOLEV+ERDLING

28 SEP 2025 Dresden (DE) Beatpol+JOHNNY TUPOLEV+SCHATTENMANN

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2t-J4T7zFbQ